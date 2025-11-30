AIIMS Mangalagiri hosts 2nd int’l conference

Vijayawada: AIIMS Mangalagiri inaugurated the 2nd International Conference on Image-Guided Cadaveric Hands-on Musculoskeletal Interventions, a prestigious two-day global academic programme organised by the Departments of Radiology and Anatomy in collaboration with the Musculoskeletal Society of India (MSS) and APIRIA (Asian Pacific International Radiology & Intervention Association) on Saturday.

The conference was launched by the Executive Director Prof Ahanthem Senta Singh, in the presence of distinguished dignitaries including Prof Desu Rama Mohan, Dean (Academics); Dr Koy A Ghoshal, HoD, Anatomy & Dean (Research); Dr Naga Vara Prasad Vemuri, Asian Musculoskeletal Society; Dr MV Chalapathi Rao, President, MSS; Dr Seshu Lakshmi, APMC Observer; Dr A Prudhvi Nath Reddy, HoD, Radiology; and Dr Anil Kumar Reddy Y, Associate Professor, Anatomy.

The programme includes live image-guided demonstrations, cadaveric hands-on sessions, and structured modules covering advanced procedures related to major joints and peripheral nerves. Over 100 delegates are attending, reflecting the rising demand for specialised, skills-based training.