  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

AIIMS Mangalagiri hosts 2nd int’l conference

  • Created On:  30 Nov 2025 11:00 AM IST
AIIMS Mangalagiri hosts 2nd int’l conference
X

AIIMS Executive Director Prof Ahanthem Senta Singh inaugurating the two-day 2nd International Conference at AIIMS, Mangalagiri on Saturday

Vijayawada: AIIMS Mangalagiri inaugurated the 2nd International Conference on Image-Guided Cadaveric Hands-on Musculoskeletal Interventions, a prestigious two-day global academic programme organised by the Departments of Radiology and Anatomy in collaboration with the Musculoskeletal Society of India (MSS) and APIRIA (Asian Pacific International Radiology & Intervention Association) on Saturday.

The conference was launched by the Executive Director Prof Ahanthem Senta Singh, in the presence of distinguished dignitaries including Prof Desu Rama Mohan, Dean (Academics); Dr Koy A Ghoshal, HoD, Anatomy & Dean (Research); Dr Naga Vara Prasad Vemuri, Asian Musculoskeletal Society; Dr MV Chalapathi Rao, President, MSS; Dr Seshu Lakshmi, APMC Observer; Dr A Prudhvi Nath Reddy, HoD, Radiology; and Dr Anil Kumar Reddy Y, Associate Professor, Anatomy.

The programme includes live image-guided demonstrations, cadaveric hands-on sessions, and structured modules covering advanced procedures related to major joints and peripheral nerves. Over 100 delegates are attending, reflecting the rising demand for specialised, skills-based training.

Tags

AIIMS Mangalagirimusculoskeletal interventionscadaveric hands-oninternational conferenceradiology trainingMSS and APIRIA

    More Update

    Trending News

    More

    Latest News

    More

    Shraddha Arya celebrates one year of being a ‘mama’ to her twins

    Shraddha Arya celebrates one year of being a ‘mama’ to her twins

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X