Air India to resume flight services from Gannavaram to New Delhi from May 3

The Air India services from Gannavaram and New Delhi which has been suspended for two months due to technical issues, will resume its morning flight from May 3. The airline has also started booking tickets for the service. The flight will leave Delhi at 6 am every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and reach Gannavaram at 8.35 am while return flight train will leave Gannavaram at 9.15 am and reach Delhi at 11.30 am. The service will run 7 days a week from June.



Earlier, New Delhi-Vijayawada, which has the highest passenger traffic used to have 3 daily flights. However, the evening flight service was completely cancelled due to the Covid effect. The morning service stopped two months ago and now only the night service is running. This has led to a significant increase in ticket prices and severe difficulties for travelers traveling from here to abroad via Delhi.

Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri brought the matter to the notice of the Civil Aviation Minister. With this, Air India decided to resume morning service.