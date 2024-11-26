Airport at Mandasa sparks protests

Srikakulam: Various Left associations and people’s organisations opposed the proposed greenfield airport at Mandasa and Vajrapukottur in Palasa Assembly constituency, claiming that it doesn’t generate employment and only serves the rich, not the poor.

According to officials, the airport needs 1,383.71 acre land in Bidimi, Bethalapuram and Laxmipuram in Mandasa mandal, Cheepurupalli and Metturu villages in Vajrapukotturu mandal. Of this extent, private/zeroyithi lands are 1,088.59 acre and government lands are 295.12 acre. Preliminary survey was conducted by the revenue officials for identification of lands at Bidimi, Bethalapuram and Laxmipuram, Cheepurupalli and Metturu villages four days ago.

Representatives of various people’s organisations, Left associations, National BC Welfare Association G BalaKrishna, V MadhavaRao, Nagamani, Jyothi, P Malleswara Rao, Hemakka, S Jagan, B Gopi, Neelakantam, Arunamma, P Harichchandra, B Dhilli Rao, D Ramana and others visited the villages where the airport proposed and also surrounding villages in Vajrapukotturu and Mandasa mandals in the last three days.

Speaking on the occasion, they said acquisition of fertile lands for airport is irrational. They also asked the NDA alliance, ministers and MLAs to complete irrigation projects, establish agricultural related industries in the district to arrest migrations instead of building airport, which, they said, is in no way helpful for people either to overcome poverty or to stop migration. They warned both the Central and state governments to shelve the airport project which will pose a threat to the livelihood of people of two mandals, instead of providing employment.