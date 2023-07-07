AISEC submits memo to SVU V-C against 4-year degree course

Tirupati: The leaders of All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) submitted a representation to SV University Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy opposing the proposal to introduce 4-year degree course.

AISEC state secretary S Govindarajulu said that the Central government has been implementing the National Education Policy 2020 which is against the interests of the people and as a part of it, introducing the four-year degree course as well.

He mentioned that before doing so, the opinions of educationists, teaching faculty and other stakeholders should be obtained and take into consideration the pros and cons. The NEP is detrimental to the interests of stat governments. Universities having autonomy should initiate discussions with intellectuals on the 4-year degree course as it is a major step to take the very objective of education and curriculum backwards.

Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy said that he will take the objections to the notice of the concerned. AISEC Tirupati district president BSR Sarma, A Harish, Mahesh John, Naveen Kumar and others were present.