Live
Just In
AISF elects new council for Tirupati dist
Tirupati: The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) Tirupati district held its inaugural council elections, resulting in the unanimous selection of a new leadership team. The elections took place following the district’s first general meeting at Sri Venkateswara University, chaired by district representative Chandu.
V Uday Kumar has been elected as the new district president and C Praveen Kumar as the general secretary. Satish has been elected as Treasurer. The other office bearers include Chandra Naik, Mohan and Vennela (Vice-Presidents) and Harikrishna, Chandu, Anand and Surya (Assistant Secretaries), The council was officially announced by AISF State General Secretary Siva Reddy, who was the chief guest at the meeting. He urged the newly elected council to prioritise addressing the challenges faced by students in Tirupati district and prepare for active advocacy.
New presidents and secretary Uday Kumar and Praveen Kumar reaffirmed their dedication to addressing educational issues in the district. They pledged to work tirelessly to resolve students’ concerns and promote a better learning environment in Tirupati.