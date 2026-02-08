AIYF to stage protests on unemployment tomorrow

Vijayawada: The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) called for statewide protests in front of district Collector offices on February 9, condemning what it described as the government’s failure to address unemployment issues. The decision was taken at a meeting of AIYF state office-bearers held at Dasari Nagabhushana Bhavan here on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, AIYF state president M Yungadhar and organising secretary Santosh Kumar alleged that the government had completely failed to implement employment assurances given to youth during the election campaign. They said the present administration had pushed unemployed youth into frustration, reflecting an anti-people approach. The AIYF leaders demanded that the government take up an immediate discussion on unemployment during the Assembly session scheduled to begin on February 12 and announce a clear action plan for filling vacant government posts.