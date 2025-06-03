Akkineni Nagarjuna invites CM Chandrababu to Son Akhil's Wedding

Film star Akkineni Nagarjuna recently met with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at his camp office in Undavalli for a special meeting. During this visit, Nagarjuna presented the wedding invitation for his younger son, Akkineni Akhil, personally inviting the CM to attend the ceremony.

This comes on the heels of Nagarjuna's eldest son, Naga Chaitanya, who married Sobhita last year. Now, Akhil is set to tie the knot with Zainab, the daughter of prominent businessman Zulfi Ravji. The couple got engaged on November 26th last year and are scheduled to marry on the 6th of this month.

Zainab, a native of Hyderabad, has been in a relationship with Akhil for several years. Nagarjuna has reportedly extended invitations to numerous celebrities, including Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

The wedding ceremony will take place at Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad, followed by a grand reception planned in Rajasthan.







