AKNU hosts interactive session on Science & Technology

Rajamahendravaram: An interactive session on Science and Technology was organised on Tuesday at the EC Hall of Adikavi Nannaya University. The programme was attended by faculty members from the College of Science & Technology and Engineering, aiming to foster innovation and academic development.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof S Prasanna Sree, and Dr K Veera Brahmam, Scientist-F from Advanced Systems Laboratory, DRDO, Hyderabad, participated in the session. Addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor stressed the need for scientific and technological recommendations to drive the university’s growth. She directed the faculty to develop strategic plans that would steer the university toward academic and research excellence. Prof Prasanna Sree called on departments to initiate innovative student-driven projects and foster an environment of discovery. She said the importance of planning programmes that lead to new inventions and academic milestones. Speaking at the event, Dr K Veera Brahmam called on the faculty to prepare impactful project proposals that can benefit future society.

He suggested tapping into CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funding from various organisations to enhance university development. He also proposed establishing small-scale industries and “Inside Industry” setups within the campus. Dr Brahmam said that there is a growing demand in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, particularly in the medical and industrial sectors. He urged both faculty and students to focus on these emerging areas. He also stressed the importance of enhancing awareness in areas such as cyber security, electronics, computer science, and mechanical engineering. He recommended collaboration with industries for joint project development.

Responding to these suggestions, Vice Chancellor Prasanna Sree assured that all departments would be guided to formulate development strategies in line with the university’s vision. She also mentioned that efforts are being made to implement an efficient waste management system on campus. Plans to establish specialized labs like an AI Computing Lab, Drone Lab, and IoT Lab were also discussed. The AKNU VC and faculty members felicitated Dr K Veera Brahmam for his valuable insights. Later, he addressed students at a special seminar focusing on project development, internships, and career opportunities. Registrar Prof Sudhakar, Programme Coordinator Prof P Suresh Varma, and others participated.