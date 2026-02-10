AKNU students felicitated

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree congratulated university students M Haripriya and K Vinay for their exemplary performance at the Republic Day celebrations held in the national capital.

The students, who marched in the prestigious parade, earned accolades from dignitaries including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Monday, the students met the Vice-Chancellor at the university campus to share their experiences from Republic Day camp. During the meeting, Prof Prasanna Sree felicitated Haripriya and Vinay with shawls and praised their dedication. The V-C detailed the rigorous selection process involving the University's NSS wing, noting that six talented students were first shortlisted during Pre-Republic Day camp selections held at the university. These students then attended a ten-day Pre-RD camp at Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University in Gujarat. Based on their outstanding performance in Gujarat, M Haripriya from Aditya Degree College in Rajahmundry and K Vinay from the Government Degree College in Ravulapalem were selected for the month-long final Republic Day Parade Camp in New Delhi.

The V-C stated that by marching in the presence of the nation's top leadership, these students have brought great laurels to Adikavi Nannaya University. She noted that the university’s NSS wing, which operates the highest number of units in the State, remains committed to service and excellence. She encouraged other students to draw inspiration from Haripriya and Vinay to actively participate in NSS activities.

AKU Registrar Prof KV Swamy, NSS Coordinator Dr P Venkateswara Rao, and Dean of Examinations Prof D Kalyani, and others participated.