AKNU team selected for South zone basketball tourney

Eluru: Adikavi Nannaya University Intercollegiate Basketball Women Tournament cum-team selection trials were organised on Thursday and Friday at Ch SD St Theresa’s College for Women here to provide a platform for women Basketball players from affiliated colleges to showcase their skills and also to identify and select the talented players to represent Adikavi Nannaya University at South Zone Inter University Tournament to be held at Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam from December 20 to 24.

The selected players are A Tally Anitha, G Naga Devi, T Jyothi, P Naga Vinaya Sri, P Lakshmi Pravallika of St Theresa’s College for Women; A Jasmine & N Durga of Veeravalli Vidhya Sundar College, Rajamahendravaram; G Sai Sudha, D Pavani Priya, Ch Revathi of St Theresa’s College for Women, Eluru; Ch Revathi of Sri Venkateswara college, Amalapuram; K Vyshnavi of Ideal College of Arts & Science (A) Kakinada. Tournament winners are Ch SD St Theresa’s College, Eluru; Runners – SSRGCPE, Gopannapalem; Third Place – Ideal college, Kakinada and Fourth Place – SKSD Mahila Kalashala , Tanuku.

Tournament Chairperson Dr Sr Mercy P, Dr Sr Maria Christia, Vice Principal, Dr Sr Susheela, Controller of examinations, University Observer Dr MVS Murthy, Selection Committee members Dr B Bapi Reddy and N Veera Babu congratulated the selected players and wished all the best and also distributed prizes to the winners, Runners, third place & fourth place winning teams.

The tournament organising secretary Maj Dr P Mary Celine Rose, Team Manager K Shyamala and coach Murali Krishna and others congratulated the teams.