AKNU will promote innovations: VC

Rajamahendravaram: A workshop on ‘Promoting Innovations in Individuals Startups (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) (PRISM) Scheme - Promotion of Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ was conducted at the Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU)’s NTR Convention Centre.

The event was organised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) in collaboration with the Technopreneur Promotion Programme Outreach Cum Cluster Innovation Centre (TOCIC) of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswavidyalayam, Tirupati.

Speaking at the event, Vice-Chancellor, AKNU Prof S Prasanna Sree stated that AKNU will work to guide young innovators and practically encourage their ideas.

She said that her own experiences led her to become an innovator, creating scripts for 19 tribal languages. “Every great innovation begins with an idea,” she said. The DSIR programme, under the Government of India, is crucial in bridging the gap between academic research and industry-ready solutions, she added.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the programme aims to cultivate an innovative mindset and translate groundbreaking ideas into tangible solutions. It seeks to foster a culture of innovation, critical thinking, and entrepreneurial spirit, especially among students and the youth.

She stressed that the DSIR provides financial assistance ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to promote and scale up technologies. This support can be used for developing proof-of-concept models, creating working prototypes, and securing patents and technology transfers. The university will facilitate industry-academia partnerships and encourage interdisciplinary research to ensure that innovations meet market needs.

Professor P Joshna, Coordinator of TOCIC, said that the DSIR-PRISM scheme is a joint effort with the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.