AKPL bags Excellence award

Adani Krishnapatnam Port green efforts recognised
Nellore : Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) has received national level 18th Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Environment Excellence Award 2024 in the service sector under Platinum category.
Dr Shashi Panja, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Industry and Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, Government of West Bengal, presented the award, memento and certificate to the officials of Krishnapatnam Port.
Roshni Sen, Additional Principal Secretary, Environment Department was also present. The event was attended by Vijay Rathod, Head, Dry Cargo Operations, Adani Krishnapatnam Port, and his team at the event held at the Taj Bengal Hotel in Kolkata on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Adani Krishnapatnam Port CEO Jagadish Patel congratulated the team and said that the award is a testament to AKPL’s commitment to sustainability, eco-innovation and responsible business practices. He said that AKPL has been demonstrating excellent environmental performance by setting benchmarks in environmental management.