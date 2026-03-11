AIADMK Mocks Tamil Nadu Interim Budget With ‘Ear-Piercing Ceremony’ Protest

The opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) launched a dramatic protest against the Tamil Nadu government’s interim Budget, describing it as an “ear-piercing ceremony” — a phrase in Tamil culture often used to suggest deception or trickery.

During the Assembly session in Chennai, AIADMK legislators staged a symbolic demonstration even before the Budget presentation concluded. The lawmakers carried satirical invitation cards portraying the Budget session as a grand ear-piercing event, targeting the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.

The invitation cards humorously described the Assembly as the venue for the “ceremony,” with Chief Minister M. K. Stalin named as the host and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu depicted as the one performing the ritual. The mock invitation also urged people to send “Moi” (gift money), linking it to taxes such as property tax, house tax, water charges and electricity tariffs — a dig at what the opposition called increasing financial burdens on citizens.

In Tamil culture, ear-piercing ceremonies are traditional rituals for children. However, the phrase is also colloquially used to imply that someone has been deceived or taken for a ride. AIADMK used this symbolism to accuse the ruling party of misleading the public through what it described as a “cosmetic” Budget.

The protest came as the Tamil Nadu government presented an interim Budget worth about ₹2.55 lakh crore for the 2026-27 financial year.

The Budget set aside significant funds across sectors, including ₹57,039 crore for education, ₹35,773 crore for urban development and ₹22,090 crore for healthcare. Around ₹13,062 crore was allocated for the transport sector.

The government also earmarked ₹4,000 crore for its flagship free bus travel scheme for women and ₹5,463 crore for social security programmes that benefit more than 35 lakh people.

Despite these allocations, AIADMK dismissed the proposals as “wordplay” that failed to address the state’s economic challenges. The party alleged that the government was presenting promises without concrete solutions.

The criticism was echoed by leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, who accused the DMK government of using the Budget as a political exercise rather than a genuine financial roadmap.

With the interim Budget turning into a political flashpoint, the symbolic “ear-piercing ceremony” protest has intensified the political battle in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.