AKPL bestowed with ‘Rising Star Organisation’ award

Nellore: The Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) has presented Rising Star Organisation Award to Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) for its commitment to quality and excellence at 11th annual convention on Quality Concepts - 2025 in Tirupati.

All the eight teams from AKPL, which presented their quality concepts and innovative solutions on Atma Nirbhar Viksit Bharat, won gold medals. Nearly 300 teams from 85 organizations across India participated in this year QCFI Tirupati Chapter convention.

In addition to this, three employees from health safety and environment and engineering services department of AKPL received individual awards for their contributions to the quality movement.