AKU V-C visits CSR Sarma College

Ongole: Thein-charge Vice-Chancellor of Andhra Kesari University Prof DVR Sarma visited the Chivukula Sri Rama Sarma College here on Monday and inspected the conduct of B Ed examinations.



CSR Sarma College Principal Molakalapalli Srinivasa Rao received the V-C with a bouquet, while the college committee president Dr Srinivasa Murthy and treasurer O Narasimha Sastry welcomed him. Prof DVR Sarma inspected the classrooms and interestingly observed the skeleton of a whale, one of the largest in Asia, in the Zoology laboratory.

Inspecting the conduct of the B Ed 1st semester examinations, the V-C advised the invigilators and staff on strict supervision and asked the students to perform well and bring a good name to the university. The university controller of examinations Dr Raju, chief superintendent of the examinations and observers accompanied the Vice-Chancellor.