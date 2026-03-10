‘R’ movie launched with Pooja ceremony under GMAA entertainments banner

A new film titled ‘R’ has been officially launched under the banner of GMAA Entertainments, presented by Sireesha. The film is being directed and produced by Goli Ramakrishna, while Gali Bala Kiran Reddy is serving as the co-producer.

Set against a village backdrop, the film was formally launched today with a pooja ceremony at the Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy Temple. The launch event was attended by the film’s team and well-wishers.

The movie features Santosh Krishnan, Bhagya Reddy, Brahmanandam Reddy, Durgam Naidu, Pawan, Siri, Sandhya, Bhanu Chander, Swathi, and others in important roles.

The technical team includes Ashok Reddy Kankalla as the cinematographer, Munish as the editor, Shivaji as the choreographer, Kadavakallu Ganesh as the Chief Associate Director, and Vedanth Raj Ande as the Assistant Director.

The makers have announced that shooting will commence on the 20th of this month, and the film is scheduled for a grand release on October 17 this year.

Speaking on the occasion, director-producer Goli Ramakrishna said that the film will be completed in two schedules with the support of the cast and crew. He added that the shooting will take place in and around Hyderabad, and the film will carry a meaningful message for the audience. He also mentioned that more details about the project will be revealed soon in a unique manner.

Co-producer Gali Bala Kiran Reddy stated that the release date has already been announced because of the director’s strong passion and confidence in the film.