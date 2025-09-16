ALC celebrates International Day of Democracy

Vijayawada: The Department of Political Science at Andhra Loyola College observed the International Day of Democracy here on Monday with a special guest lecture focusing on the relevance of democratic principles in the modern world.

The event’s keynote speaker, Koteswara Prasad, retired professor from the Department of Politics and Public Administration at the University of Madras, emphasised that democracy is a “living system” that requires constant participation, transparency, and accountability from its citizens. Prasad highlighted the crucial role of young people in shaping a healthy democracy. He encouraged students to be proactive in influencing public policy, strengthening institutions, and combating the spread of misinformation.

He stressed that democracy extends beyond the simple act of voting, describing it as “an everyday practice of dialogue, tolerance, and civic responsibility.” The professor urged students to become guardians of constitutional values, to defend freedom of expression, and to work actively toward social justice. Fr G Kiran Kumar, Vice-Principal of the college also spoke.