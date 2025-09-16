Live
- Tannishtha Chatterjee on ‘full plate’: This film was born out of struggle, grit, hope
- Mira Rajput hits the gym with a sprinkle of ‘morning blues’
- Rahul visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur
- IOC president Coventry calls Sydney 2000 "spark" of her Olympic journey
- Sensex, Nifty open higher as India-US trade talks set to resume
- Sahastradhara cloudburst: PM Modi, HM Shah dial U'khand CM Dhami, assure full support
- Akhilesh Yadav calls for more military schools
- Collectors' Conference Continues: CM Chandrababu Naidu Focuses on IT, Revenue, and Law and Order
- Five Bangladeshi students suspended by NIT Silchar for hostel violence deported
- Sukhu hits out at Pb, Har over dues from Bhakra Beas Board
ALC celebrates International Day of Democracy
Vijayawada: The Department of Political Science at Andhra Loyola College observed the International Day of Democracy here on Monday with a special...
Vijayawada: The Department of Political Science at Andhra Loyola College observed the International Day of Democracy here on Monday with a special guest lecture focusing on the relevance of democratic principles in the modern world.
The event’s keynote speaker, Koteswara Prasad, retired professor from the Department of Politics and Public Administration at the University of Madras, emphasised that democracy is a “living system” that requires constant participation, transparency, and accountability from its citizens. Prasad highlighted the crucial role of young people in shaping a healthy democracy. He encouraged students to be proactive in influencing public policy, strengthening institutions, and combating the spread of misinformation.
He stressed that democracy extends beyond the simple act of voting, describing it as “an everyday practice of dialogue, tolerance, and civic responsibility.” The professor urged students to become guardians of constitutional values, to defend freedom of expression, and to work actively toward social justice. Fr G Kiran Kumar, Vice-Principal of the college also spoke.