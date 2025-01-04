ALC to host ‘Entrepreneurship Day’ today

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College is all set to host Entrepreneurship Day on Saturday. The event organised by the Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Start-Up, and Career Hub (EISC) aims at igniting entrepreneurial spirit and fostering innovative thinking among its students.

As many as 300 student entrepreneurs will showcase stalls featuring a wide array of categories, including food, fancy items, gift articles, bakery, confectionery, stationery, handmade crafts, entertainment, games, and more.

In addition to the stalls, the event will feature entrepreneurial competitions, with cash prizes to winners. Special cash prizes will also be given for the Best Male Entrepreneur and Best Female Entrepreneur, alongside three consolation prizes. All registered stall participants will receive participation certificates.

Coordinator of EISC Dr BR Kumar will head the event reflecting the institution’s strategic commitment to developing future leaders. Under the guidance of Principal Fr GAP Kishore, and VicePrincipal Fr Dr KM Prabhudas, this initiative aligns with the college’s vision of bridging academic knowledge with practical entrepreneurial application.