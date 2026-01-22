CS orders 2lakh rooftop solar connections by May

Tirupati: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has directed APSPDCL to complete 2 lakh rooftop solar connections by May 2026 under the PM Surya Ghar – Muft Bijli Yojana. This supports Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's goal to expand rooftop solar power for households. Officials must achieve 1.5 lakh connections by March 2026 and monitor progress at all levels.

At a review meeting held here on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary instructed APSPDCL officials to speed up installations without troubling consumers. Meters must be installed immediately. Renewable energy projects and EV charging stations should be completed quickly. Field officers need to supervise feeder solarization and rooftop projects daily for quality and long-term results.

APSPDCL CMD Siva Sankar, Collectors from Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai, Nandyal, and Kurnool districts, NEDCAP(Non-Conventional Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh) MD M Kamalakara Babu, APSPDCL Director Ayub Khan, and circle superintendents were attended the review meeting.

They reviewed power project progress, land acquisition, civil and electrical works, SC/ST beneficiary installations, loss reduction, and advanced metering.

The Chief Secretary stressed faster land acquisition, approvals, and awareness campaigns. Services must improve, with strict SOPs for metering. DEs and ADEs will be personally accountable for delays or complaints. Progress will be reviewed in the February collectors' meeting.

Officials informed that PM Kusum covers 1,162.80 MW for 2.93 lakh agri pump sets at Rs 3.09 per unit.

Under PM Surya Ghar, APSPDCL areas have 35% coverage, with 415.67 MW for over 2.07 lakh SC/ST families. Urban and rural responses are positive. Renewable energy and EV programmes will boost jobs, skills, and growth, making Andhra Pradesh a national model, the Chief Secretary added.