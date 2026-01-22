Govt committed to inclusive welfare delivery: Charitha

TIRUPATI: Chairperson of Legislature Committee Chairperson on Welfare of Women, Children, Disabled and the aged, Gowru Charitha Reddy said that the state government is giving top priority to the welfare of women, children, persons with disabilities and senior citizens, and is implementing several important welfare schemes for their benefit. She stressed that officials must work with responsibility to ensure that welfare benefits reach every eligible person without delay.

She conducted a review meeting at the District Collectorate on the progress of various welfare schemes being implemented in Tirupati district on Wednesday. The meeting was held along with Legislative Assembly Deputy Secretary R Vanitha Rani, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, committee members and district officials.

The chairperson asked officials to strengthen and effectively implement measures to prevent violence against women. She directed that field-level monitoring should be increased to ensure that every child receives proper education and healthcare. With regard to the welfare of persons with disabilities, she underlined timely distribution of disability pensions and assistive devices, creation of education and employment opportunities, and provision of disability-friendly facilities in government buildings.

Later, addressing the media, Charitha Reddy said that the implementation of government schemes in Tirupati district was satisfactory. She added that several programmes related to children, women and senior citizens were being implemented through CSR and other funds.

During the day, the committee members also inaugurated the Bal Vivah Mukti Rath as part of the goal to achieve a child marriage-free India by 2030. The initiative is part of a 100-day intensive campaign launched jointly by the Government of India and Just Rights for Children. KV Ramana, Director of the Pragathi organisation which initiated the programme participated along with officials.