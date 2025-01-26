All above 18 yrs must register as voters: Civic chief Mourya

Tirupati /Chittoor : 15thNational Voters Day was observed in Tirupati and Chittoor districts on Saturday. Marking the occasion, a rally was taken out in Tirupati from RDO office to Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, where it was culminated into a meeting in SPMVV auditorium.

Addressing the meeting, Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya said that 99.1 crore people out of the total 145 crore population in the country have the right to vote while a considerable number of people were not enrolled as voters. Even among these voters, a good number of them are not exercising their vote.

Stating that good leaders can be elected only by casting the vote, the Commissioner urged youth, who have completed 18 years, must enrol themselves as voters and cast their vote.

Joint Collector Subham Bansal said before Independence voting percentage was only 10%, which improved later. But still all the voters are not participating in voting, he added.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof Uma said the aim of the programme is to create awareness among youth, who have completed 19 years to register as voters. In rural areas, youth voters’ registration and use of voting right is high, while voting percentage is low in urban areas. She urged everyone in urban areas to exercise their right to vote.

On the occasion, senior citizens were felicitated and voter cards were issued to selected youth, who enrolled as voters. Prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions including quiz competition, essay writing and others.

At a meeting held in Chittoor, district Judge Bheema Rao said every voter should utilise voting right without fail and while voting they should vote for the right person only on which our country’s future depends.

Election Cell Supervisor Vasudevan, Chittoor RDO Srinivasulu, Basketball Player K Nagarjuna, Chittoor Urban, Rural, Gudipala Tahsildars Lokeshwari, Kalavathi and Chandrasekhar Reddy respectively, Chittoor DYEO Chandrasekhar and others participated in the event.