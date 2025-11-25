All departments directed to maintain Friday Dry Day activities

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand instructed all departments to ensure that ‘Friday Dry Day’ activities are conducted regularly across the district. He chaired District Water & Sanitation Mission Committee meeting at the Collectorate on Monday, attended by officials from RWS, DP0, ZP, Agriculture, HLC, DWMA, and Minor Irrigation departments.

The Collector directed officials to construct Community Sanitary Complexes in all schools, Anganwadi centres, village/ward secretariats, temples, and RTC bus stands. He asked departments to identify suitable locations for toilet construction and ensure that each panchayat sanctions at least two individual household toilets and completes them promptly.

He instructed mandal-level authorities to prepare a list of villages requiring borewell repairs and complete works without delay. In 60 villages, administrative sanctions have already been accorded for individual soak pits, and the Collector ordered that all these works be completed by December 20.

For another 100 villages, administrative sanctions must be obtained by the third Saturday of January, and the works should be grounded and completed by February 20, he said.

RWS SE Suresh, DPO Nagarajunaidu, DWMA PD Saleem Basha, ZP CEO Venkatasubbiah, Agriculture Department Officer Umamaheswaramma, HLC SE Sudhakar Rao, Minor Irrigation SE Vishwanath Reddy, and other officials participated.