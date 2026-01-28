  1. Home
Bombay HC orders final HCA–TCA meeting, seeks affidavits

  • Created On:  28 Jan 2026 1:06 PM IST
Bombay HC orders final HCA–TCA meeting, seeks affidavits
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to hold a final meeting with the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) within four weeks, following a joint request made by both HCA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The court further instructed both associations to submit their respective affidavits one week prior to March 9, the date fixed for the final hearing in the matter. The case pertains to the ongoing dispute between HCA and TCA over recognition and related administrative matters. With this order, the High Court has emphasized reconciliation efforts while setting a clear timeline to ensure the matter progresses towards a conclusive resolution.

Tags

Bombay High CourtHyderabad Cricket AssociationTelangana Cricket AssociationBCCIcricket administration dispute
