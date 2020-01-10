All eyes turns to Hyderabad as CM Jagan Reddy will attend CBI special court in disproportionate assets case

Amaravati: With the stir against the proposal of moving secretariat from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam continues for the 24th day on one side, all eyes now turned to Hyderabad as the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy along with MP Vijayasai Reddy will be attending the CBI special court in the pending case related to disproportionate assets case on Friday.

This has come after the Special court has ordered the duo to attend the hearing on January 10. Hence, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled his official works and left to Hyderabad from his residence at Tadepalli in Guntur district. This is first time that Jagan Mohan Reddy is attending for the Court hearing after assuming chair as the chief minister.

It is known fact that Jagan Mohan Reddy had sought the exemption from the personal attendance stating it would cost much for a Chief Minister to attend the court wasting public money. However, the CBI argued that giving exemption to an accused of CM stature will affect the investigation as he can influence the witnesses.

On the other hand, the CBI court is likely to probe into former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao case pertaining to VANPIC lands scam.