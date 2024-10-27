All key Polavaram works will start at once says Nimmala Ramanaidu

Rajamahendravaram : Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said that all critical works related to the Polavaram irrigation project will be undertaken simultaneously following the damage to the cofferdam and diaphragm wall. A workshop with experts is scheduled for the first week of November, after which work is set to begin in January, he added.

Ramanaidu said water resources department fell 20 years behind due to mismanagement over the past five years under the YSRCP government.

He noted that maintenance for ongoing projects in the state require Rs 980 crore, but only Rs 270 crore have been spent in the last five years.

The minister was speaking at a review meeting he conducted at district collectorate in his capacity as in-charge minister for East Godavari on Saturday. District officials, public representatives attended the meeting.

Ramanaidu said that the state incurred heavy losses under YSRCP governance from 2019 to 2024, presenting a more challenging situation than that of 2014 following state bifurcation.

He called for coordinated efforts to address these difficulties and urged everyone to work responsibly towards the district’s development. He praised the effective coordination between public representatives and officials in the district.

During the meeting, it was decided to ensure the availability of sand for everyone and to improve the efficiency of officials in this regard. He said that plans are underway to address repairs on roads, with instructions given to complete rural development works worth 4,500 crore by Sankranti.

The in-charge minister criticised the previous government for neglecting irrigation projects, which led to the closure of 450 out of 1,080 lift irrigation schemes, affecting 3 lakh acre.

Tourism and culture minister Kandula Durgesh expressed optimism about Dr Ramanaidu’s appointment as in-charge minister, noting that his experience would greatly benefit the district.

District collector P Prasanthi assured that measures would be taken to establish open reaches for sand supply to prevent shortages. She provided updates on the progress of various welfare programmes.

Local MLAs also voiced their concerns and suggestions, including streamlining the secretariat system, improving sand supply processes, and addressing drainage issues in rural areas. They urged for the revival of irrigation schemes and called for subsidies on agricultural equipment for farmers.

Rajahmundry rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Kovvur MLA M. Venkateswara Rao, Gopalapuram MLA M Venkatraju, and Rajanagaram MLA B Balarama Krishna, district revenue officer G Narasimhulu, chief planning officer Appalakonda and others participated.