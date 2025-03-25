All roads lead to ACA-VDCA Int’l Cricket Stadium

Visakhapatnam: With one of the IPL matches hosted in Visakhapatnam on Monday, cricket fever grips enthusiasts in the city.

All roads led to the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium as many decided to watch the cricket live.

As the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) started off, cricket enthusiasts came in droves to cheer their favourite cricketers.

Painting their faces with the DC and LSG logos, donning jerseys and wearing colourful wigs, cricket admirers were seen gearing up before the commencement of the match.

However, in the evening, a sudden drizzle in certain parts of the city created anxiety among cricket enthusiasts as they were worried whether the match would be continued or not. After a while, the weather, however, turned favourable for the players.

Meanwhile, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) facilitated an opportunity for 30 students from PAPA Home, a home for street children, to watch the cricket free of cost at the stadium.

The next match is scheduled between DC Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 30. With the arrival of SRH, the match is set to draw more crowds to the stadium.

Under the guidance of City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, traffic movement was streamlined and diverted at various points. Meanwhile, three persons were arrested by the city police for selling complimentary tickets in black. Upon receiving a tip off, the police arrested the ticket sellers near the stadium.Hours before the match, people gathered at the stadium to soak in the cricket fervour. Among them, a large number of students and women were seen heading to the venue to cheer the cricketers.

Cricket fans reaching the stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday