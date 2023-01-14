All set for cockfights, gambling from today

Bapatla: Arrangements are being made to conduct cockfights, gambling in Repalle and Vemuru Assembly constituencies of Bapatla district from Saturday. The organisers have made arrangements to conduct cockfights, card games, Kothamukka, Gundata in a big way at Penumudi near NH-216, Nizampatnam, Vemuru, Pallekona, Kolluru and Vemuru.

They will conduct the cockfights at 10 places on 10 acre land near the Nizampatnam police station. They made arrangements at six places in Pallekona. Parking places for the convenience of the gamblers to park their vehicles have also been arranged.

For conducting card games like Kothamukka, Pekata and Numberlata, they have been given contracts for Rs 60 lakh and Rs 80 lakh. For selling liquor at cockfights and gambling, the organisers collected Rs 8 lakh, for selling biryani, cigarettes, cool drinks, they collected Rs 2 lakh from each vendor at one place. The organisers with the blessings of the ruling party leaders are influencing all the departments for smooth conduct of cockfights, card games and gambling.

They have given information to the gamblers through the cell phone messages. The gamblers will come from Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Bapatla apart from Telangana state. They have already reserved the lodges. They set up welcome boards too.