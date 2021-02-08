All set for first phase of Panchayat polls in Chittoor District, authorities make all arrangements

All set for first phase of Panchayat elections in Chittoor District on Tuesday. In this regard officials have dispatched all the election related materials like ballot papers, ink, and ballot boxes and other election related registers to polling officials concerned from the mandal headquarters. It may be noted that as per the SEC notification on Tuesday, February 9 phase -1 panchayat polls will be held in Chittoor Division in 20 mandals.

As far as election is concerned, police identified 84 problematic and 153 most problematic villages. Total 11 check posts were set up at various border areas with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. So far police have seized worth Rs 42,46,564 Sarees, Silver gift items which were kept as secret at villages.

11 mobile parties and 2 striking forces, 4 road opening parties and 4 armed striking forces were deployed for election bandobust. Both Chittoor and Tirupati Urban SPs are coordinating with each other on election security arrangements. After conducting polls the same day results will be declared on February 9.