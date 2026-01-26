All set for grand 77th R-Day fete in Amaravati

Guntur: All arrangements have been completed for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, which are being organised for the first time in the state capital Amaravati. The Andhra Pradesh government is conducting the celebrations in a prestigious manner. Special Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department J. Syamala Rao and District Collector A. Tameem Ansaria inspected the arrangements on Sunday.

The celebrations will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, when Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will unfurl the National Flag. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ministers, senior officials and dignitaries will attend the event.

For the first-ever Republic Day celebrations in Amaravati, IPS officer R Sushmita, SP of Jangareddygudem, will serve as the Parade Commander. Several contingents will participate in the ceremonial parade, including the Indian Army, Andhra Pradesh 2nd Police Battalion, CRPF, Armed Police Forces, Andhra Pradesh 16th Police Battalion, NCC cadets (boys and girls), students from AP Social Welfare Gurukul Institutions, Red Cross Youth contingents, Special Police Brass Band, and Special Police–Indian Army Music Bands.

As part of the celebrations, 22 departments will display tableaux highlighting the state government’s development and welfare initiatives. The themes include “150 Years of Vande Mataram” by the Cultural Department; “Zero Poverty” under the Ten Principles Mission by the Planning Department and SERP; Population Management and Human Resource Development by the Health, Family Welfare, Medical Education, and Women & Child Welfare Departments; Skilling and Employment by the Skill Development Corporation, School Education, Industries, and Tourism Departments; Water Security by the Water Resources, Micro Irrigation, and Forest Departments; Farmer–Agri Tech by the Agriculture and Fisheries Departments; Global-Best Logistics by Infrastructure & Investments, Ports, Aviation, and CRDA; Cost Optimisation – Energy & Fuel by NEDCAP; Product Perfection by Handlooms, Textiles, and Horticulture Departments; Swachh Andhra by the Municipal Administration, Swachh Andhra Corporation, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Departments; and Deep Tech in All Walks of Life by RTGS. Joint Collector Ashutosh Srivastava, Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner K. Mayur Ashok, Protocol Director Mohan Rao, Revenue Divisional Officer Srinivasa Rao, and other district officials were present during the inspection.