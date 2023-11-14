All set for Karthika Masotsavams at Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): The month-long Karthika Masotsavams will begin on Tuesday at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam.



In a press release on Monday, the authorities have stated that necessary arrangements have been made to the devotees who visit the temple to participate in the celebrations.

The prominent events which will be held during the month-long festival include Laksha Deepotsavam, Pushkarini Harati, Punya Nadi Harati and Jwala Thoranam. Arrangements are being made to ensure hassle-free darshan of the presiding deities to devotees.

The authorities have stated that Swamivari Sparsa Darshan will be completely stopped when there is heavy rush. The devotees will be allowed to have Alankara Darshan.

During normal days, Sparsa Darshan will be allowed in four intervals at the specified timing. The tickets for Sparsa Darshan and Arjitha Sevas are kept available online.

Large number of devotees are expected to throng the temple during the auspicious month.

To facilitate hassle-free darshan to all the devotees, Gharbalaya Abhishekams and Samuhika Arjitha Abhishekams will be completely stopped during the entire Karthika Masam. Swamivari Sparsa Darshan will be stopped on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (total 13 days in Karthika Masam).

The availability of November month tickets was already kept online and the December month tickets would be available online from November 25. The devotees are advised to visit temple website www.srisailadevasthanam.org to avail tickets in advance.

The devotees who intend to have fast darshan (Seegra Darshan) have to purchase Rs 150 ticket and very fast (Ati Seegra Darshan Rs 300 ticket. These Seegra and Ati Seegra Darshan tickets are for Swami Alankara Darshan only. According to the temple authorities, 30 per cent tickets will be available online and 70 per cent tickets would be available through current booking. Free Sparsa Darshan during Karthika Masam will continue as usual, the authorities have stated.

Other Arjitha sevas like Ammavari Kumkumarchana, Ganapathi Homam, Rudra Homam, Maha Mrityunjaya Homam, Chandi Homam, Srivalli Devasena Sametha Subramaneswara Swamy Kalyanam, Sri Swamy Ammavarla Kalynanotsavam and other Arjitha Sevas will be continued

as usual.

Free food distribution to devotees will start from 10.30 am and from 7.00 pm mini meals would be distributed. The devotees in the queue lines would be served with biscuits, water and mini meals. During the Karthika Masam the devotees will take holy dip in the sacred River Krishna at Pathalaganga. Necessary arrangements have been made besides setting up of toilets and bathrooms.

The temple has also arranged adequate number of Kesakandana Salas so that the devotees can tonsure their heads and fulfill their vows. Several signboards were also set up to provide the required information to the devotees.