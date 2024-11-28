All set for Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavams from today

Tirupati : Elaborate arrangements have been made for successfully conducting annual Karthika Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanoor from November 28 to December 6.

After inspecting the preparations on Wednesday evening, TTD EO J Syamala Rao said colourful electrical decorations, rangolis, Q-lines, barricades are set up at the temple and Mada streets. A total of 20 LED screens have been set up in the surrounding areas of Tiruchanoor and on the four sides of Padma Pushkarini to enable devotees to witness Brahmotsavam fete. Entry and exit gates from Pushkarini, temporary toilets, signboards, and radio and broadcasting are in place.

On the day of Panchami Teertham, four holding points have been set up at ZP High School, Pudi Road, Navajeevan Hospital and Tiruchanoor gate for devotees to wait from December 5 evening.

TTD has made arrangements to supply drinking water, badam milk, Bisbeli bath, curd rice, vegetable upma and sweet Pongal to more than 50,000 devotees through 120 counters. As part of Anna Prasadam, rice, dal, sambar, rasam, sweet and curry will be distributed to 10,000 devotees daily. The EO said 1,000 artistes are participating inSri Padmavati Ammavari Sare Sobhayatra from Alipiri to Tiruchanoor. Srivari Sevaks, scouts and guides will serve devotees on Panchami Thirtham day. Along with the EO, JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar, CE Satyanarayana, SE Jagadeeswar Reddy, Deputy EO Govindarajan, VGO Sada Lakshmi and others were present.