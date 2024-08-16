All should contribute to country’s development

Nellore: Adani Krishnapatnam Port CEO GJ Rao stated that there is a need for everyone to contribute to the development of the country. He, the chief guest at 78th Independence Day celebrations, hoisted the national flag at the Port on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, GJ Rao said that 75 per cent of the employees in Krishnapatnam port are locals. He urged all to work for the development of the port and for its success. Several cultural programmes performed on the occasion impressed everyone. Admin Head Ganesh Sharma hoisted national flag at Adani Krishnapatnam administration building, while Principal Sirila Satyanarayana hoisted the flag at Adani World School. COO Rajan Babu, Ganesh Sharma, G Venugopal, Mrityunjaya Ram, Venkatesh Bhaskaran, Ramesh Babu, HoDs of various departments participated.