- Fresh water scheme filter units were inaugurated by Mekathoti Sucharita
- MVV Satyanarayana conducts Padayatra in GVMC ward 19
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand asks officials the expedite development works
- Meteorological Department Forecasts Light to Moderate Rains in AP, Telangana
- There should be no delay in establishment of Christian symbols.
- Tirupati: Cut in electricity charges to power loom industry may bolster support to YSRCP
- Prathipati Pulla Rao assures of incredible funds to panchayats after TDP comes to power
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on 24 February, 2024
- Cheepurupalli: Ganta Srinivasa Rao likely to face Botcha Satyanarayana in Assembly polls
Alla Nani commends journalist Mudragada Bharat
Alla Nani praised Mudragada Bharat for his fearless journalism and dedication to bringing important issues to light. The city officials and public representatives acknowledged the importance of having journalists like Bharat who are willing to speak truth to power and hold those in authority accountable.
During the event, Alla Nani commended Bharat for his professionalism and thanked him for his contributions to the community. The City Deputy Mayors and other leaders also expressed their support for Bharat's work and pledged to continue to work together with him to address important issues facing the city.
Overall, the event was a celebration of Mudragada Bharat's journalism and his impact on the community. It was a testament to the importance of independent media in a democratic society and the vital role that journalists play in holding those in power accountable.