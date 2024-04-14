Alla Nani urges cadre to be vigilant of opposition conspiracies

In a recent meeting held on Saturday, the 30th Division, MLA Alla Nani, addressed party workers to be vigilant and counter the conspiracies of the opposition in the upcoming elections.

The focus of the meeting was to give a bold answer to Chandrababu and his associates who have been making fraudulent promises and false accusations. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, known as the leader of the welfare chariot, has successfully fulfilled his promises and is garnering support from voters.









Alla Nani highlighted that the TDP party is engaging in numerous conspiracies to undermine the welfare initiatives aimed at helping the underprivileged. He urged the party workers to be proactive in countering the false narratives spread by the opposition and continue to work towards the betterment of the people.

The Congress party workers present at the meeting were encouraged to stand firm against any attempts to derail the progress and development initiatives undertaken by the government. Alla Nani emphasized the importance of unity and vigilance in the face of the upcoming elections, stressing the need to protect the welfare programs that have been implemented for the benefit of the people.