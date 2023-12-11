Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post

Vijayawada: A sensational development has taken place in Andhra Pradesh politics. Mangalagiri YCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) resigned from his post. He submitted his resignation in speaker format. He personally submitted his resignation letter to the Legislative Assembly Secretary. With the resignation of RK, there was an uproar in the YCP.

RK has been staying away from YCP activities and politics for some time. He is very unhappy that the government is not giving funds to Mangalagiri constituency. Although Chief Minister Jagan had previously promised to sanction funds of Rs 1,250 crores...he is angry that the funds have not been released so far.

It seems that he is also unhappy that the government has not paid the bills to the contractors who have done various works. It is reported that RK is likely to come forward to media soon.