Live
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
- PL Sector Report: Building Material - Tiles Sector - Morbi Visit Update – Export robust growth, domestic demand slow
- Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 1.90 Crore For Post-Cyclone Cleanup In Schools: Relief Measures And Restoration Initiatives Unveiled
Just In
Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
He is very unhappy that the government is not giving funds to Mangalagiri constituency
Vijayawada: A sensational development has taken place in Andhra Pradesh politics. Mangalagiri YCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) resigned from his post. He submitted his resignation in speaker format. He personally submitted his resignation letter to the Legislative Assembly Secretary. With the resignation of RK, there was an uproar in the YCP.
RK has been staying away from YCP activities and politics for some time. He is very unhappy that the government is not giving funds to Mangalagiri constituency. Although Chief Minister Jagan had previously promised to sanction funds of Rs 1,250 crores...he is angry that the funds have not been released so far.
It seems that he is also unhappy that the government has not paid the bills to the contractors who have done various works. It is reported that RK is likely to come forward to media soon.