Farmers protest over delay in canal repair

Haveri: Months have passed since the breach of the Tungabhadra Upper Canal near Kanakapura, and the authorities’ promises of providing relief and repairing the canal remain unfulfilled, according to local farmers. Despite the continued flow of water in the canal, the repair work has not yet begun, causing significant damage to their fields.

Farmers claim that water is still flooding their land, which has left them unable to plant crops in standing water. To address the issue, many have resorted to spending thousands of rupees, including Rs 10,000 for pump sets, to divert the excess water to other areas, incurring further financial losses.

Heavy rainfall during the monsoon season caused substantial damage to crops, and the breach of the Tungabhadra Upper Canal compounded the problem. The flooding has affected thousands of acres of land, including cotton, maize, groundnut, and soybean fields. As a result, many farmers are facing irreparable damage to their crops, making it extremely difficult to sustain their livelihoods.

District officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and UTP officers, visited the site to assess the situation. They assured farmers that the canal would be repaired and that appropriate compensation would be provided for the crop damage. However, despite the passage of several months, no significant action has been taken, leaving farmers frustrated and angry with the inaction from authorities and elected representatives.

With no relief in sight and the canal still in disrepair, farmers are questioning how they can continue their agricultural activities, especially sowing the rabi crops. The stagnant water in the fields has made it impossible to plant, and even after investing in pump sets to divert the water, the flooding persists. Farmers are uncertain whether they will be able to sow crops this season but remain determined to continue their efforts.

The district administration has promised to address the canal’s repair and provide relief to the affected farmers. However, no tangible solutions have been implemented so far. Farmers have warned that if the authorities fail to take action and repair the canal soon, they will be forced to intensify their protests in the coming days.