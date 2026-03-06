Allegations of land grab, fake docs, illegal registrations spark controversy

Kurnool: Serious allegations of land grabbing and document forgery have emerged in Joharapuram village of Kurnool district, where a farmer’s family has accused certain individuals of illegally registering their agricultural land using fabricated records.

The dispute involves nearly three acres of patta land in survey no. 68/2A 1V, belonging to the family of deceased farmer P Peddaswamy.

According to the victim, P Mahendra, the son of deceased Peddaswamy, the accused allegedly created forged Aadhaar cards, fabricated survey reports and even produced fake court orders in the names of deceased persons in order to manipulate land records and carry out illegal property registrations.

The matter gained public attention after the affected family reportedly produced documentary evidence pointing to tampering of survey numbers and fraudulent registration of the land.

In a further twist, the accused allegedly approached the High Court by filing a contempt petition against senior district officials, including the District Collector, Dr Siri the Revenue Divisional Officer and the Kurnool Urban Mandal Revenue Officer. The petition, reportedly filed under CC No. 946/2026 and CCSR No. 8105/2026, has raised eyebrows as the victims claim it is based on the same forged documents that were allegedly used to execute the illegal land transactions.

The farmer’s family states that they have been cultivating the land for nearly five decades and possess all valid documents such as registration records, patta, passbooks, adangal and fasli records. Despite this, they allege that land grabbers, with the alleged support of certain lower-level revenue and registration department officials, created fake documentation and developed the disputed land into a venture of 43 plots without obtaining statutory planning approvals.

These plots were then reportedly sold to unsuspecting buyers through questionable registrations, leaving several people potentially defrauded.

Calling the developments shocking, the victims alleged that the attempt to file a contempt case against government officials was part of a larger conspiracy to legitimise the illegal occupation of the land. They have demanded a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the roles of those involved, including officials linked to the revenue department and the sub-registrar’s office.

The family has urged the district administration to order an independent inquiry and take strict action against those responsible so that the alleged fraud is exposed and justice is served.