Collector Anudeep Durishetty inspects Gurukul school

Khammam: Anudeep Durishetty, District Collector of Khammam, on Thursday advised students to appear for the Class 10 annual examinations with confidence and without fear or stress. The Collector made the remarks during a surprise inspection of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) Girls Gurukul School located at Kodad Cross Road in Khammam Rural mandal.

During the visit, he inspected classrooms, campus surroundings, and basic infrastructure at the institution. He also examined the kitchen, checked cleanliness standards, and reviewed the quality and storage of food items including rice, pulses, vegetables, and eggs. The Collector verified stock registers and inspected the meals being prepared for students as per the common menu.

Interacting with the students, Durishetty enquired about the facilities provided in the school and the functioning of the mess committee. He instructed officials to ensure quality and nutritious food for students and to maintain proper hygiene and safety standards in the hostel and kitchen areas.

Later, the Collector visited the Class 10 classroom and interacted with students preparing for the upcoming board examinations. He advised them to utilise the remaining time effectively, noting that the exams are just nine days away.

“Students should focus on studying with concentration rather than worrying about how long they study. Preparation with dedication and self-confidence will help achieve good results,” he said.

Durishetty also suggested that students write as many pre-final practice tests as possible before the main examinations, as writing practice helps improve memory and confidence.