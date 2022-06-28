Alluri's life an inspiration to youth: Collector S Dilli Rao

Vijayawada (NTR District): Freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju believed in armed struggle to get freedom from the British and sacrificed his life for the liberation of tribals in the agency areas of the State, said NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao.

The Collector along with Central Assembly constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu flagged off a rally at IGMC stadium here on Monday. NTR district Youth Services department organised the rally marking the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju, in which several hundreds of students participated from the Stadium to the Collector office with 125 feet huge long national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dilli Rao explained the bravery and freedom struggle of Alluri Sitarama Raju, who tried to liberate the tribals in agency areas from the oppression of the British rule.

He said the life of Alluri is a great inspiration to the present generation youth and the State and Central governments are conducting various programmes to explain to the children about the freedom struggle made by Alluri and sacrificing his life at the age of 27 years.

Youth Services department CEO U Srinivasa Rao, district tribal welfare officer M Rukmamgadaiah, stadium chief coach Md Azeez, representatives of Amaravati Yoga Association and students participated in the rally.