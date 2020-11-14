Amalapuram: Purpose of Padayatra to know people's plight, says Minister Vishwaroop

Amalapuram: Social Welfare Minister P Vishwaroop said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is providing transparent governance with the aim of making government welfare schemes accessible to every eligible beneficiary in the state.

Accompanied by Amalapuram MP Anuradha, he participated in 'Prajalalo Nadu -Prajalakosam Nedu' Padayatra to mark completion of three years of YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Guddivanichinta village of Allavaram mandal in East Godavari district on Friday.

Minister Viswaroop said that the Chief Minister is striving hard for the welfare of the people and for the development of the state. The Chief Minister is introducing many welfare schemes though there are funds crunch and the people are receiving the fruits of welfare schemes. He said that the main purpose of the Padayatra is to know the plight of the people and provide welfare schemes to all the deserving.

MP Anuradha said the Chief Minister introduced volunteer system in the state to deliver the goods and services at the doorstep of the poor people. She said that village secretaries, ward volunteers and secretariat staff should work with dedication to ensure that every welfare scheme to reach the people. She said that besides Navaratnas, many other welfare schemes are being implemented and the state is on the path of development.