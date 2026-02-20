Amara hospitals completes 100 robotic joint replacement surgeries

Tirupati: In a major milestone for orthopaedic care in Tirupati district, Amara Hospitals has successfully completed 100 robotic arthroplasty surgeries, marking a significant step in the use of advanced surgical technology in the region.

The landmark 100th robotic knee replacement surgery was performed on Shankar Narayana, a 70-year-old resident of Tirupati, who had been suffering from severe knee swelling, constant pain, and difficulty in walking. Doctors carried out the procedure using robotic-assisted technology, which helped ensure high precision, less pain, and faster recovery.

Hospital Chairman Prasad Gourineni said the achievement was a proud moment for the medical team. He explained that robotic knee replacement surgeries offer better accuracy, minimal tissue damage, reduced post-surgery pain, and quicker rehabilitation compared to conventional methods. The hospital uses advanced robotic systems to ensure proper implant positioning and improved long-term results for patients.

He added that robotic surgeries are safe and effective, allowing patients to recover faster and regain better mobility. Along with robotic knee replacements, the hospital also performs robotic hip replacements and minimally invasive spine surgeries. With its focus on advanced technology and patient-centered care, the hospital aims to provide world-class treatment locally so patients can access modern healthcare without leaving the region.