PM Modi reiterates India's steadfast commitment to development priorities of Mauritius

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Friday reviewed the key pillars of bilateral partnership, including progress under the Special Economic Package, during a meeting held in New Delhi on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit.

"Both leaders reiterated their commitment to work closely to further strengthen India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership particularly in harnessing emerging technologies for the progress and prosperity of our peoples," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated after the meeting.

"Both leaders reviewed the key pillars of our bilateral partnership, including progress under the Special Economic Package. PM reiterated India’s steadfast commitment to Mauritius’ development priorities under Vision MAHASAGAR and our Neighbourhood First policy," it added.

Ramgoolam highlighted that this was his third meeting with PM Modi in recent times, following the exchanges in Mauritius (March 2025) and in Varanasi last September.

"A clear sign of the strengthening of ties between Mauritius and India... Dhanyavaad Shri Narendra Modi Ji for your warm welcome, hospitality and cooperation," noted the Prime Minister of Mauritius.

Last week, PM Modi had received a phone call from Ramgoolam as the two leaders reviewed progress in the wide-ranging cooperation between both countries ahead of their meeting during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

"Happy to receive a phone call from my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. We reviewed progress in the wide-ranging cooperation between India and Mauritius since our memorable meeting in Varanasi last year," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

"Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the special, historic and people-centric ties that unite our two nations. India and Mauritius will continue to work together to achieve shared objectives of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. I look forward to welcoming him to India for the AI Impact Summit next week," he added.

India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in shared historical, cultural and people to people ties. As India's key maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Mauritius holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) and the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ and is a key partner in the Global South.

Following PM Modi's visit to Mauritius in March 2025, Ramgoolam undertook a State Visit to India in September 2025 which was his first overseas bilateral visit in his present term.

Prime Minister Modi and his counterpart from Mauritius had held delegation-level talks in Varanasi where both sides comprehensively reviewed the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between both countries and identified new opportunities to deepen collaboration across sectors of mutual interest that will drive shared prosperity for both countries, their peoples, and the region.

"It is a matter of pride for India to be a trusted and primary partner in Mauritius' development. Today, we have decided on a Special Economic Package keeping in mind the needs and priorities of Mauritius. It will strengthen infrastructure, create new employment opportunities and strengthen health facilities," PM Modi said while addressing a joint press meet alongside Ramgoolam during which he announced India's special economic package for Mauritius that supports infrastructure, employment and healthcare sectors.



