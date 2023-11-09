Amara Raja wins 9 gold, one silver awards at International Convention on Quality Circles

TIRUPATI: The Amara Raja Group said that it has won nine gold and one silver awards at the 48th International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC) held in Beijing, China. The Indian conglomerate, whose business interests span a variety of verticals from the Amaron brand of lead-acid batteries to power conversion products, sheet metal products, precision components, plastic moulding, electronic manufacturing services, Infrastructure Development, industrial services to food, had entered ten teams in the international level competition.

Up against over 857 teams of nearly 5000 participants from 14 countries, they won nine gold and one silver awards. Executive Director Harshavardhan Gourineni said that great achievements are always attained when people come up with the same idea and work together towards a common goal. The collective effort of employees has helped the Industry achieve great results and scale great heights.

C Narashimulu Naidu, Chief Operations Officer said that the achievements are certainly testament to the exacting quality control standards they aspire to at the Amara Raja Group. Amara Raja began incorporating QCCs in 2004, initially starting out with just five circles. Today, nearly 1200 quality control circles comprising 8000 employees are deployed throughout the Group.