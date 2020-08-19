Amaravati: 3 stadiums of international standards soon

Amaravati: With Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy set to release new tourism policy on August 20, the tourism department embarked upon an ambitious plan to develop tourism throughout the state, including the construction of three stadiums of international standards, said minister for youth, tourism, sports Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, also known as Avanti Srinivas.



After conducting a review meeting with the officials of tourism, sports, culture and archaeology departments at the Secretariat here on Tuesday, the minister said that the Buddhist museum and a meditation centre would be established at Thotla Konda at Visakhapatnam. He instructed the officials to talk with the contractors to expedite the work on various tourism projects in the state since the tourists would be allowed to visit tourist sports in the first week of September.

The Chief Minister would conduct a review meeting on tourism on Thursday, August 20, when he would release the new tourism policy.

There was a proposal to undertake the pending works in the tourism department under public-private partnership (PPP) with the permission of the Chief Minister. It had been decided to construct star hotels at 12 places in the state to promote tourism. However, the final decision would be taken by the Chief Minister, the minister said.

Srinivas said that three stadiums of international standards would be built in the state under PPP mode which would be decided by the Chief Minister during the review meeting on Thursday.

The state government would allocate Rs 3 crore for honouring the sports talent who achieved medals at the national level, Rs 5 lakh for the gold medallists, Rs 3 lakh for silver medallists and Rs 2 lakh for bronze medallists.

Referring to the development of Thotla Konda at Visakhapatnam, he said that Buddhist museum and a meditation centre would be established there. He hoped that this would attract more tourists from abroad too.

The minister said that the Chief Minister would inaugurate Bapu Museum at Mylavaram and the renovated Kondapalli Fort soon. Several works under the Central government-funded 'PRASAD' scheme would be undertaken at Simhachalam temple at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

Praveen Kumar, MD of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development

Corporation and CEO of AP Tourism Authority, B Rama Rao, managing

director of SAAP, Vani Mohan, director of archaeology, Jayaraj, CEO of Shilparamam, Mallikarjuna, director of cultural department were also present.