Amaravati aims to attract over Rs. 50,000 cr investment

Guntur: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is gearing up to attract investments worth over Rs 50,000 crore at the two-day CII Partnership Summit 2025 to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

These investments are expected across key sectors such as tourism, hospitality, healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The upcoming projects will play a pivotal role in positioning Amaravati as a hub for sustainable urban development and international partnerships.

“Amaravati is not just a city, it is a symbol of development, sustainability, and inclusivity. With new partnerships emerging at the CII Summit, the Capital Region will further strengthen its position as a leading investment destination in south India,” said CRDA commissioner K Kanna Babu.

The APCRDA team, by participating in the summit, aims to showcase the conducive investment environment, single-window clearance system, investor support services, and plug-and-play infrastructure available for industrial and service sector development.

Several prominent companies have expressed interest in investing in the tourism and hospitality sectors of Amaravati. Proposals have been received for premium hotels, convention centres, riverfront development, and wellness resorts along the banks of the Krishna River. In the healthcare domain, new medical institutions, multi-specialty hospitals, and tech parks are also being planned with Amaravati as the core.

“With forward-looking policies, world-class infrastructure, and a progressive governance approach, Amaravati is emerging as a magnet for both domestic and international investors. The Rs 50,000 crore worth of investments reflect the strong confidence investors have in the future of AP’s capital city,” he said. These investments are expected to generate thousands of employment opportunities over the next five years, enhance urban amenities, and contribute significantly to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The primary objective of APCRDA is to shape Amaravati into a world-class, inclusive capital city through sustainable urban design, investor facilitation, citizen-centric planning, and strategic partnerships.