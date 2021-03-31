Amaravati: All set for MPTC, ZPTC polls as new SEC to take charge today

Amaravati: The new State Election Commissioner, Nilam Sawhney, who would take charge on Thursday, is likely to issue the notification for MPTC and ZPTC elections. It is learnt that she wants the entire process to be completed within ten days' time.

The way for holding these elections had become clear as the incumbent SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar retired on Wednesday.

Talking to media Ramesh Kumar made it clear that contrary to speculations in certain quarters, he was not going to join politics. "I will never commit that mistake," he said. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and officials for their cooperation in completing the panchayat and municipal elections successfully without the need for holding repolling anywhere.

Stating that there were some misunderstandings due to some persons at first and as a result majority of the staff of SEC applied for leave.

Later the issue was settled and everyone cooperated with the SEC.



Referring to pending of his voting right in his native village Duggirala, the SEC said that such small issues should not reflect on constitutional systems. He said after his retirement on Wednesday, as a citizen he is going to approach the High Court to get his voting right in his village.

Stating that the SEC never crossed its limits, each wing of the constitution should respect other constitutional systems. Citing High Court observations for changes in the Election Commission rules, Ramesh Kumar stressed on the need for changes in the existing system.

He said that the best practices from other States should be adopted. He said that as per the High Court observation he prepared a draft recommendations for changes in election law and electoral practices and was going to submit the proposals to Governor Biswabushan Harichandan.

Welcoming the appointment of former chief secretary Nilam Sawhney as State Election Commissioner, the SEC said that the officials of SEC should not compromise on its jurisdictions and act independently.

He said there should be self-control and at the same time the powers entrusted with the organisation should be utilised.