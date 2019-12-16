Amaravati: Bill passed for Dr. YSRFAU at Kadapa

Amaravati: The Legislative Assembly passed the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (Amendment) Bill 2019 which enables the setting up of Fine Arts University at Kadapa named after Dr YS Rajsekhara Reddy, father of present CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Bill, moved by Education Minister A Suresh, has the provision to establish Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University in Kadapa district as the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNFAU) of Hyderabad was not bifurcated under the tenth schedule even after the bifurcation of the Andhra Pradesh.

The AP Education Bill 1/1982 (Amendment Act) 2019 was passed by voice vote which enables to introduce English medium in all government schools with Telugu as a compulsory subject.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the English medium will be introduced from Class 1 to Class 6 in the ensuing academic year and in four years the students will be in a position to write Board exam in English medium. Three amendments to the existing Act will bring a sea change in the system of education and it is a historic moment as it is not Right to Education but Right to English Education, he added.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Universities Acts (Amendment) Bill 2019, piloted by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, was passed by voice vote.

The Bill enables the State to incorporate the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of higher Education (APSCHE) or his nominee as ex-officio member under Class-I in the composition of Executive Councils of the state Universities (Conventional and Specialised).

The Andhra Pradesh Universities Acts (Second Amendment) Bill 2019, moved by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh was also approved by the State Assembly by voice vote.

The Legislative Assembly also passed the Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Societies (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 which enable deaf-mute and those affected by leprosy from holding office in the governing body of the Cooperative Societies.

The Bill, moved by Minister for Agriculture & Cooperation, K Kanna Babu was passed by a voice vote.

The House also passed by voice vote the Andhra Pradesh Millets Board Act 2019 to set up Millet Board which will spearhead the expansion of millet crop and growth of millet industry from crop planning to marketing. The Bill was moved by Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu on behalf of Minister of Marketing, Mopidevi Venkataramana.

The House also passed the Andhra Pradesh Prohibition (Amendment) Bill 2019 and the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019.