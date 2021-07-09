Amaravati: Blood donation, social service mark YSR fete

Amaravati: YSRCP paid rich tributes to former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 72nd birth anniversary by observing it as 'YSR Rythu Dinotsavam' and organised mega blood donation camps, social service activities and plantation of sapling across the state.

Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party flag, cut the cake and paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy at party central office in Tadepalli.

Speaking to media at party central office, Ramakrishna Reddy said YSR is a great leader who will remain in people's hearts forever. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been following the footsteps of YSR and fulfilling his dreams of welfare state.

The Chief Minister has been implementing welfare schemes despite financial constraints in the pandemic. He reminded that the state has been bifurcated in unscientific manner and everyone including the Chief Minister has been working for the development of the state adding that the cadres and the followers should work hard for the Party.

YSRCP Parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy, party leader in Lok Sabha floor leader PV Mithun Reddy and party Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Margani Barath participated in YSR birth anniversary celebrations at Bala Sahayog orphanage in New Delhi.

YSRCP leaders distributed new clothes to women and children in the orphanage. Speaking on the occasion, Vijayasai Reddy said the welfare schemes and activities introduced by YSR for the development of poor are historic and will be remembered forever.

Celebrations were held on a grand note at party office in Visakhapatnam. Tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivas, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Mayor Golagani Hari Kumari and other leaders were present on the occasion.

GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLA Maddali Giridhar, MLC Lella Appireddy and Mirchi Yard chairman Chandragiri Yesuratnam paid tributes to the late chief minister Rajasekhara Reddy in Guntur. Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and Speaker Tammineni Sitaram in Srikakulam, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha in Kadapa, minister P Anil Kumar Yadav in Nellore, MLA Malladi Vishnu in Vijayawada and others paid tributes to the former Chief Minister.