Amaravati: Chandrababu Naidu asks DGP to take action on errant cops

Amaravati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged the director general of police (DGP) to shun his silence and start taking action against all those police officials who were hand-in-glove with the perpetrators of violence in the state.

In a letter sent to the DGP here, Naidu said that the recent panchayat elections witnessed unprecedented violence, irregularities, threats, kidnaps and violations.

A section of police colluded with the ruling YSRCP in harassing, filing false cases and physically threatening the non-YSRCP supported candidates.

Unfortunately, some policement along with the YSRCP leaders attacked the TDP activists at Illapalli panchayat in the Biccavolu mandal in the East Godavari district.

The TDP chief said that YSRCP sponsored candidate Lolla Bhadram won as sarpanch in Illapalli in the phase-II of gram panchayat elections held on February 13. On that occasion, Bhadram conducted a victory rally in the village and created a ruckus in front of rival candidate Tanuku Sridhar who observed restraint.

Later, the victory rally reached SC Peta and started making a lot of noise in front of TDP leader Kannuri Raghava's house. Since Raghava's daughter Suji is a lactating mother with three months old child, Raghava requested the YSRCP leader not to burst crackers in front of his house. Enraged at that, the YSCRP leaders attacked Raghava physically, his son and daughters also, he alleged.

Naidu said that after half-an-hour, Biccavolu SI Pati Vasu along with his staff barged into the house of Raghava and started beating Raghava's son Vinod with lathis and abused him in the name of caste.

When the daughters of Raghava tried to rescue Vinod, the SI abused them on caste lines and misbehaved with them. On the following day on February 14, YSRCP leaders attacked Dalit families in Tummalapalli on the outskirts of Illapalli.

The TDP chief told the DGP that on February 15, Anaparty former MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy along with the victims approached the SI at Biccavolu police station.

SI Pati Vasu showed utter contempt towards Ramakrishna Reddy along with the victims who then protested in front of the police station. Subsequently, the DSP and CI had reached the station and took the complaints after prolonged discussions.

Chandrababu Naidu said that SI Pati Vasu took counter complaints from the YSRCP and filed false cases against TDP sympathisers and cadre. Based on the complaint from TDP leader Raghava, a case was filed against six people under the SC, ST (POA) Act.

Concomitantly, based on false complaint from YSRCP leaders, a case was booked against 18 sympathisers of TDP under the SC, ST (POA) Act and also under Section 354.

The TDP chief said that a false case was filed against Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and nine others related to election code of conduct.

In Anaparty gram panchayat, Gangadhar from Dalit community had worked against YSRCP-sponsored candidates for which the YSRCP leaders had attacked and injured Gangadhar in retaliation.

The police did not act in spite of the complaint from Gangadhar. Only after Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy along with Gangadhar approached the police and spent more than 2 hours in the station, the police accepted complaint against YSRCP leaders.

Naidu told the DGP that now YSRCP leaders along with a section of police were putting immense pressure on the victims and complainants and threatening them to withdraw cases against YSRCP leaders.