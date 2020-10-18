Amaravati: Collaboration key in scientific research: Professor Ajay Sood

Amaravati: Prof Ajay K Sood, Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS) and honorary professor of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) -Bengaluru, narrating his laboratory stories to explicate the splendor of multidisciplinary research which can be used to solve basic problems, said, "The key to successful scientific research is to collaborate with experts beyond their own domain. Communication and appreciation of views of an open mind enable the scientists to understand the various phenomena. Students and researchers should be curious which will lead to research having various interdisciplinary applications that will make an impact across various domains."



He was delivering the first university distinguished lecture series on "Doing Science without Borders" organised by the SRM-AP here on Saturday.

Earlier, in his inaugural speech, Vice-Chancellor Prof V S Rao expressed gratitude to Prof Ajay K Sood for his gracious presence. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Narayana Rao emphasised that under the university distinguished lecture series the talks will be delivered by eminent scientists from India and abroad that would be of immense benefit to students and the faculty and researchers.

About thousand participants from IISc, IITs, NITs, IIITs, IISERs, several Indian universities including University of Hyderabad, Delhi University, NEHU, Pondicherry University, Punjab University; a few foreign Universities including KAUST, Saudi Arabia, Nagoya University, Japan, Zhejiang Ocean University, China, Teesside University, UK, several Engineering Colleges; national laboratories of DST, DBT, CSIR, ISRO, DRDO, ICMR, BARC, JNCASR, ARIES, ARCI; industries including ARBL and Tata Steel have attended the distinguished lecture given by Prof Ajay Sood.